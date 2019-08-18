Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Since Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 188.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 30.8% respectively. Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.