Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

We will be comparing the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.76 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forty Seven Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forty Seven Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forty Seven Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 733.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.