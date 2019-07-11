Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forty Seven Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 45.43% and its average price target is $21.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.