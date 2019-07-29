Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forty Seven Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 298.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.3% and 19.5%. Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.