Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

We are comparing Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.80 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.