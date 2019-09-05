Comparison of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

As Rental & Leasing Services companies, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.43 N/A 0.00 7480.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.21 N/A 1.97 18.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avis Budget Group Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avis Budget Group Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 89.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares and 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88%

For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has weaker performance than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC on 7 of the 10 factors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.