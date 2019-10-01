Comparison of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 15 0.37 84.08M 0.00 7480.00 AeroCentury Corp. 9 0.33 N/A -6.55 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and AeroCentury Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 548,467,058.06% 0% 0% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s 108.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.08 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and AeroCentury Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 15.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.16% of AeroCentury Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC had bullish trend while AeroCentury Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats AeroCentury Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.