Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|4.24
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Analyst Ratings
Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 89.75%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.9%. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
