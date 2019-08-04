Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 89.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.9%. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.