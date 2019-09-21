Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1173.94 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.