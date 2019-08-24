Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.82
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.
