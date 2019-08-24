Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.