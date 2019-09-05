Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.