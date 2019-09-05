Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
