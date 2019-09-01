Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 722.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.