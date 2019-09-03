Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 728.73% at a $15 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 653.01% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.