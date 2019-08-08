Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.11 N/A -1.21 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 26645.62 N/A -1.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and ObsEva SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 739.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.