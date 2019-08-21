Comparison of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -1.21 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 511.11% and an $11 average price target. Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 197.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.