Comparison of Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 42 0.00 434.17M 1.73 22.84 Evergy Inc. 65 3.42 234.75M 2.34 25.81

Table 1 demonstrates Fortis Inc. and Evergy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evergy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fortis Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Evergy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 1,045,940,737.17% 0% 0% Evergy Inc. 362,100,879.22% 5.6% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fortis Inc. and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evergy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Evergy Inc. is $65.75, which is potential -1.22% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares and 87.6% of Evergy Inc. shares. Fortis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.55%. Comparatively, Evergy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year Fortis Inc. has stronger performance than Evergy Inc.

Summary

Evergy Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.