Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

As Application Software businesses, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.90 N/A 2.18 36.86 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.31 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. Its rival UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.40% and an $86.83 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fortinet Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.