Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.90 N/A 2.18 36.86 Qualys Inc. 85 10.42 N/A 1.47 58.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fortinet Inc. and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fortinet Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fortinet Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Fortinet Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Fortinet Inc. and Qualys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fortinet Inc. has a 8.40% upside potential and a consensus price target of $86.83. Competitively the consensus price target of Qualys Inc. is $94.4, which is potential 16.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qualys Inc. looks more robust than Fortinet Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Fortinet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Fortinet Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.