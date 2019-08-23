Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Since Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 7.15 N/A 2.18 36.86 Paylocity Holding Corporation 94 12.47 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fortinet Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fortinet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.21% and an $86.83 average price target. On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 4.68% and its average price target is $115. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortinet Inc. seems more appealing than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 66.6%. About 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Fortinet Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.