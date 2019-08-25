Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Both Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 7.03 N/A 2.18 36.86 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.99 N/A 0.54 11.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fortinet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. NetSol Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of NetSol Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortinet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fortinet Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential is 8.06% at a $86.83 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 32.1% respectively. Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fortinet Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.