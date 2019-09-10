Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.83 N/A 2.18 36.86 Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.76 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortinet Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fortinet Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc. has an average price target of $86.83, and a 9.90% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.