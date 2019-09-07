Comparison of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.90 N/A 2.18 36.86 DropCar Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -8.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortinet Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortinet Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s 186.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, DropCar Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortinet Inc. and DropCar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.40% for Fortinet Inc. with average target price of $86.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares. 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Fortinet Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.