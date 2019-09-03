Comparison of Forterra Inc. (FRTA) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.27 N/A -0.44 0.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.88 N/A 0.65 21.51

In table 1 we can see Forterra Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forterra Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Caesarstone Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Caesarstone Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forterra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forterra Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.75 is Forterra Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 12.88%. Competitively the consensus target price of Caesarstone Ltd. is $19, which is potential 26.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Caesarstone Ltd. seems more appealing than Forterra Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forterra Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 42%. Insiders held 0.7% of Forterra Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year Forterra Inc. was more bullish than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.