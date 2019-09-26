Comparison of Formula One Group (FWONA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Broadcasting – TV. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.77 N/A -1.26 0.00 Gray Television Inc. 19 1.01 N/A 1.84 9.64

In table 1 we can see Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% -5% -2.5% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Formula One Group is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Gray Television Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Gray Television Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Formula One Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 3 3.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 11.79% for Formula One Group with average target price of $44. Meanwhile, Gray Television Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 29.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gray Television Inc. seems more appealing than Formula One Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Formula One Group shares and 92.1% of Gray Television Inc. shares. About 3.55% of Formula One Group’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year Formula One Group was more bullish than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gray Television Inc. beats Formula One Group.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.