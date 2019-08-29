Comparison of Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Both Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.82 N/A -1.89 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.39 N/A 2.90 19.39

In table 1 we can see Forescout Technologies Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential upside is 9.45% and its consensus target price is $56.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 56.6% respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.