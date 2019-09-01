Comparison of Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

As Application Software businesses, Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.87 N/A -1.89 0.00 Fastly Inc. 21 19.93 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. Its rival Fastly Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Forescout Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Fastly Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential downside of -33.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.