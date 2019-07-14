Comparison of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Both FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.56 N/A 2.78 7.69 SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.44 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FONAR Corporation and SI-BONE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FONAR Corporation and SI-BONE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation. Its rival SI-BONE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.1 and 14.7 respectively. SI-BONE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FONAR Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of FONAR Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% SI-BONE Inc. -9.94% -4.51% -8.64% -12.61% 0% -23.03%

For the past year FONAR Corporation had bullish trend while SI-BONE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors SI-BONE Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.