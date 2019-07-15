Comparison of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.57 N/A 2.78 7.69 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.11 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FONAR Corporation and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FONAR Corporation and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that FONAR Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. FONAR Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.3% of FONAR Corporation shares and 73.7% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was less bullish than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.