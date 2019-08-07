Comparison of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.71 N/A 2.82 8.69 IRadimed Corporation 24 6.86 N/A 0.60 39.80

Demonstrates FONAR Corporation and IRadimed Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. IRadimed Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. FONAR Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FONAR Corporation and IRadimed Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

FONAR Corporation’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. IRadimed Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FONAR Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FONAR Corporation and IRadimed Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 25.4%. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year FONAR Corporation had bullish trend while IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.