Comparison of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.56 N/A 2.78 7.69 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 177 10.29 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FONAR Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FONAR Corporation is currently more affordable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Risk and Volatility

FONAR Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. FONAR Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FONAR Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average price target of $189.86, with potential upside of 0.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.3% of FONAR Corporation shares and 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year FONAR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.