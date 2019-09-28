Comparison of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,478,477.57% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target is $37.5, while its potential upside is 57.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 42.42%. About 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.