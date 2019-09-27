Comparison of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.52 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,311,171.42% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $37.5, with potential upside of 58.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.