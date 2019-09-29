Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,111,351,819.76% -79.5% -68.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. In other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.73% and an $10 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 23.09% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 75.6%. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.