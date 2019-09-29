Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,115,806,481.68% -79.5% -68.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vical Incorporated’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 225.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 33.9%. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.