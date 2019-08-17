Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 440.32% upside potential.

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.