Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 88.52 N/A -1.38 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.03M -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 241,258,573.55% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 238.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.