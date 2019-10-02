Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|88.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|5.03M
|-4.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|241,258,573.55%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Risk and Volatility
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 238.98%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.
Summary
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
