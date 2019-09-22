Comparison of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Galapagos NV 135 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $10, and a 176.24% upside potential. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s average target price is $172.6, while its potential upside is 7.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.