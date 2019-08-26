Comparison of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 12 3.23 N/A -1.58 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 144 3.07 N/A 6.48 24.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fluidigm Corporation and ICON Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fluidigm Corporation’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ICON Public Limited Company’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fluidigm Corporation and ICON Public Limited Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50

Fluidigm Corporation has a 157.73% upside potential and an average target price of $14.33. ICON Public Limited Company on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus target price and a 6.58% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Fluidigm Corporation is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and ICON Public Limited Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 96%. About 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has stronger performance than ICON Public Limited Company

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.