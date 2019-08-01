Comparison of Fluent Inc. (FLNT) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Since Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) are part of the Marketing Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent Inc. 5 1.53 N/A 0.03 208.93 cbdMD Inc. 5 15.58 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fluent Inc. and cbdMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fluent Inc. and cbdMD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -9% cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -3.9%

Liquidity

Fluent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, cbdMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fluent Inc. and cbdMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 9.3% respectively. About 20.2% of Fluent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, cbdMD Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluent Inc. -18.64% -7.29% 35.73% 79.45% 141.24% 62.5% cbdMD Inc. 17.38% 54.13% 28.02% 53.75% 20.49% 105.5%

For the past year Fluent Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than cbdMD Inc.

Summary

cbdMD Inc. beats Fluent Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.