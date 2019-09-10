Comparison of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

We will be comparing the differences between Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.52 N/A 1.19 42.11 AMETEK Inc. 85 3.91 N/A 3.41 26.30

In table 1 we can see Flowserve Corporation and AMETEK Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AMETEK Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Flowserve Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AMETEK Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flowserve Corporation and AMETEK Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.62 beta means Flowserve Corporation’s volatility is 62.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. AMETEK Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, AMETEK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and AMETEK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Flowserve Corporation has an average price target of $51, and a 11.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of AMETEK Inc. is $91.67, which is potential 2.12% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Flowserve Corporation looks more robust than AMETEK Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, AMETEK Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors AMETEK Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.