Comparison of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 20 0.26 N/A -1.38 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 66 1.46 N/A 2.07 38.77

Table 1 demonstrates Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Tempur Sealy International Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Flexsteel Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is $78, which is potential 3.96% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 0%. Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. has -16.8% weaker performance while Tempur Sealy International Inc. has 93.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.