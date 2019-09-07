Comparison of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 Qiwi plc 17 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FlexShopper Inc. and Qiwi plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FlexShopper Inc. and Qiwi plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Qiwi plc on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. FlexShopper Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qiwi plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FlexShopper Inc. and Qiwi plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qiwi plc 0 0 0 0.00

FlexShopper Inc. has a 70.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are FlexShopper Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.73% of Qiwi plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. has stronger performance than Qiwi plc

Summary

FlexShopper Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Qiwi plc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.