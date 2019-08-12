Comparison of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -1.22 0.00 Enova International Inc. 24 0.79 N/A 1.91 14.10

In table 1 we can see FlexShopper Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of FlexShopper Inc. and Enova International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Enova International Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Enova International Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Enova International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FlexShopper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FlexShopper Inc. and Enova International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is FlexShopper Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 68.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FlexShopper Inc. and Enova International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Enova International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. was more bullish than Enova International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enova International Inc. beats FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.