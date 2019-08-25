Comparison of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 9.58 N/A -4.48 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 31 1.40 N/A 0.20 175.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor PetIQ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PetIQ Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 80.67% at a $20 average target price. PetIQ Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average target price and a 28.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than PetIQ Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.46% of PetIQ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31% PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PetIQ Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.