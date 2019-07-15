Comparison of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Since Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 15.60 N/A -1.22 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.41 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flex Pharma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 62.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.