Comparison of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

As Business Services companies, FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 234 10.18 N/A 9.15 28.88 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.92 N/A 0.05 153.33

Demonstrates FleetCor Technologies Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PRGX Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of FleetCor Technologies Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, PRGX Global Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor PRGX Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. PRGX Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -10.70% for FleetCor Technologies Inc. with average target price of $260.56. On the other hand, PRGX Global Inc.’s potential upside is 92.02% and its average target price is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares and 76.6% of PRGX Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of PRGX Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25% PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors PRGX Global Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.