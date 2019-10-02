Comparison of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

We will be comparing the differences between FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 293 1.79 85.10M 9.15 31.06 Moody’s Corporation 214 2.31 163.46M 6.45 33.24

Table 1 demonstrates FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Moody’s Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Moody’s Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is currently more affordable than Moody’s Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Moody’s Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 29,034,459.23% 23.3% 7.1% Moody’s Corporation 76,422,460.14% 427.2% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moody’s Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Moody’s Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moody’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Moody’s Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.09% and an $300.25 consensus target price. Moody’s Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $205.25 consensus target price and a 1.87% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that FleetCor Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Moody’s Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Moody’s Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Moody’s Corporation

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats on 10 of the 15 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.