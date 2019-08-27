Comparison of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

Both FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 262 10.00 N/A 9.15 31.06 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 highlights FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Deluxe Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Deluxe Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Deluxe Corporation has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Deluxe Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a -6.55% downside potential and an average price target of $273.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.