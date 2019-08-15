Comparison of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.35 N/A -0.93 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 177.42 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fiverr International Ltd. and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Liquidity

Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. and Spherix Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Fiverr International Ltd. has a 40.45% upside potential and an average price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fiverr International Ltd. and Spherix Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. was more bearish than Spherix Incorporated.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.