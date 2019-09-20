Comparison of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

As Business Services companies, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 25 6.04 N/A -0.93 0.00 Rollins Inc. 37 6.00 N/A 0.69 48.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiverr International Ltd. Its rival Rollins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Fiverr International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fiverr International Ltd. and Rollins Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiverr International Ltd.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 61.64%. Competitively Rollins Inc. has an average price target of $36.5, with potential upside of 5.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fiverr International Ltd. looks more robust than Rollins Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.8% of Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has weaker performance than Fiverr International Ltd.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.